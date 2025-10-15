Big Blow to Minister Konda Surekha

In a major setback to Telangana Forest, Environment, and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, the state government has terminated her Officer on Special Duty (OSD), N. Sumanth, from service with immediate effect. The government has issued official orders confirming his removal, reportedly based on serious corruption allegations.

According to official records, Sumanth joined the Telangana Pollution Control Board on December 17, 2023, as a contract employee under the directive of Minister Konda Surekha. Although his one-year contract technically expired on December 16, 2024, it was extended for another year, allowing him to continue in service until December 2025. However, allegations began surfacing that Sumanth, while serving as OSD to Minister Konda Surekha, had misused his position for personal gain. Media reports suggested that he was involved in large-scale corruption, including irregularities in transfers and postings within the Forest and Endowments departments. He was also accused of collecting bribes from stone crusher units in exchange for environmental clearances and manipulating files related to permissions and approvals.

Adding to the controversy, Sumanth was also alleged to have embezzled funds related to the Medaram Jatara. Taking these allegations seriously, the government ordered an internal inquiry. The investigation reportedly confirmed misuse of authority across the Pollution Control Board, Forest, and Endowments departments, leading to his dismissal from service. Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, Ravi Gugulothu, issued the termination orders and stated that the decision would come into force immediately. Interestingly, sources suggest that Minister Konda Surekha herself was informed of Sumanth’s dismissal only after the official orders were made public.

The development has also triggered political ripples within the Congress. Minister Konda Surekha has been at loggerheads for some time with Warangal district in-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. Their differences have occasionally spillled into the open, creating unease within the state government. Political observers believe that the sudden action against Surekha’s OSD, reportedly without her prior knowledge, could further deepen the rift between the two ministers and potentially embarrass Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration.