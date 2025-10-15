x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Big Blow to Minister Konda Surekha

Published on October 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Did Aamir Khan shelve Vamshi Paidipally’s Project?
image
Big Blow to Minister Konda Surekha
image
Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake
image
Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications

Big Blow to Minister Konda Surekha

konda surekha

In a major setback to Telangana Forest, Environment, and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, the state government has terminated her Officer on Special Duty (OSD), N. Sumanth, from service with immediate effect. The government has issued official orders confirming his removal, reportedly based on serious corruption allegations.

According to official records, Sumanth joined the Telangana Pollution Control Board on December 17, 2023, as a contract employee under the directive of Minister Konda Surekha. Although his one-year contract technically expired on December 16, 2024, it was extended for another year, allowing him to continue in service until December 2025. However, allegations began surfacing that Sumanth, while serving as OSD to Minister Konda Surekha, had misused his position for personal gain. Media reports suggested that he was involved in large-scale corruption, including irregularities in transfers and postings within the Forest and Endowments departments. He was also accused of collecting bribes from stone crusher units in exchange for environmental clearances and manipulating files related to permissions and approvals.

Adding to the controversy, Sumanth was also alleged to have embezzled funds related to the Medaram Jatara. Taking these allegations seriously, the government ordered an internal inquiry. The investigation reportedly confirmed misuse of authority across the Pollution Control Board, Forest, and Endowments departments, leading to his dismissal from service. Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board, Ravi Gugulothu, issued the termination orders and stated that the decision would come into force immediately. Interestingly, sources suggest that Minister Konda Surekha herself was informed of Sumanth’s dismissal only after the official orders were made public.

The development has also triggered political ripples within the Congress. Minister Konda Surekha has been at loggerheads for some time with Warangal district in-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. Their differences have occasionally spillled into the open, creating unease within the state government. Political observers believe that the sudden action against Surekha’s OSD, reportedly without her prior knowledge, could further deepen the rift between the two ministers and potentially embarrass Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration.

Next Did Aamir Khan shelve Vamshi Paidipally’s Project? Previous Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake
else

TRENDING

image
Did Aamir Khan shelve Vamshi Paidipally’s Project?
image
Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake
image
Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn

Latest

image
Did Aamir Khan shelve Vamshi Paidipally’s Project?
image
Big Blow to Minister Konda Surekha
image
Facts about Sankranthiki Vastunnam Hindi Remake
image
Meesaala Pilla: No Comparisions to be Drawn
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Explosive Nominations and Bold Justifications

Most Read

image
Big Blow to Minister Konda Surekha
image
Fresh Tensions Between Telugu States Over Godavari–Krishna Water Link
image
Andhra Pradesh Signs Historic MoU to Set Up India’s Largest AI Data Hub

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event