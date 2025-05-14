x
Big Boost for Andhra’s Metro Rail Projects

Published on May 14, 2025

Big Boost for Andhra’s Metro Rail Projects

Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam’s metro rail projects are getting a major push as several foreign banks have come forward to provide loans. Representatives from top global financial institutions, including KFW, AFD, ADB, NDB, AIIB, JICA, and the World Bank, recently held discussions with AP Metro Rail Corporation’s Managing Director, Ramakrishna Reddy. The banks have already inspected the proposed metro corridors in Vijayawada, assessing the feasibility of funding.

The two metro projects are estimated to require loans worth ₹12,000 crores. Of this, Visakhapatnam Metro will need ₹6,100 crores, while Vijayawada Metro is seeking ₹5,900 crores. The AP Metro Rail Corporation is negotiating with banks offering low-interest rates to secure the best deal. Soon, these banks will also hold talks with the central and state governments to finalise the funding arrangements.

The first phase of Visakhapatnam Metro has already received government approval. It will cover 46 km across three corridors:

– Corridor 1: 34 km from Steel Plant to Kommadi
– Corridor 2:5 km from Gurudwara to Old Post Office
– Corridor 3:6 km from Thatichetlapalem to Chinna Waltair

The second phase will add another 30 km, extending from Kommadi to Bhogapuram.

Vijayawada Metro Plans

The Vijayawada Metro will be developed in two phases. The first phase includes two corridors:

– Corridor 1A: Gannavaram to Pandit Nehru Bus Stand
– Corridor 1B: Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Penamaluru (38.4 km total)

The second phase will introduce Corridor 3, a 27.5 km stretch from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Amaravati.

With these developments, Andhra Pradesh is moving fast to bring metro rail connectivity to its major cities, easing traffic and boosting urban growth.

