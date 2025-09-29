x
Home > Movie News

Big Boost Needed for Kantara: Chapter 1

Published on September 29, 2025 by sankar

Big Boost Needed for Kantara: Chapter 1

kantara 2

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel for Kannada blockbuster film Kantara which was a massive pan-Indian hit. The team has worked for three years on Kantara: Chapter 1 and the film is finally releasing on October 2nd in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and English languages. The trailer received great appreciation and the visuals, quality of the content have been appreciated. The advance sales of Kantara: Chapter 1 are open but they are not great. The film needs a huge boost. The Kannada advance sales are decent but the advance bookings are quite discouraging in other languages.

Kantara: Chapter 1 advance bookings are quite dull in the North Indian belt where the first part performed exceptionally well. There is huge buzz around the film but the advance sales aren’t encouraging. Kantara: Chapter 1 needs a huge boost and a positive word of mouth for the film to end up as a hit. There are a lot of negative trends on social media around the film. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films produced this devotional film packed with action.

