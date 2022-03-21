Big B’s role from Project K Revealed

Prabhas is getting ready for the biggest bet in his career with Project K. National award winning director Nag Ashwin is the director and the shoot is happening. Big B Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an important role and he already shot for some of the portions for Project K. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the role of Ashwathama in the film. The history says that Ashwathama never died and he is still alive.

Project K has a backstory that narrates about Ashwathama and the lead roles are inspired from the history. Amitabh Bachchan loved the role of Ashwathama and he signed the project. Deepika Padukone is the leading lady in this big-budget entertainer. The role of Prabhas is kept under wraps. C Ashwini Dutt is the producer of Project K and the film releases next year.