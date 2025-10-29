Big Buzz on NBK’s Akhanda 2 Trailer

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda 2 is slated for December 5th release across the globe. The expectations are big and the makers have closed all the theatrical, non-theatrical rights of the film. The trailer of the film will be launched in November and there is big buzz on the trailer. Boyapati Sreenu has come up with an explosive trailer cut and all those who watched the rough cut are extremely impressed with the visuals.

Thaman is working on the background score of the trailer and he is also working on the final re-recording work of Akhanda 2. With just one month away for release, Thaman is completely focused on Akhanda 2. Balakrishna will spend two weeks promoting the film before the release. 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2.