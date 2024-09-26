Big day for Janasena : Influx of many YSRCP leaders

On Thursday, Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena will witness a massive influx of YSR Congress party leaders from different parts of the state. Among those who are going to join Janasena include three ex-MLAs, many corporators and other prominent leaders at district level from YSRCP. All of them will meet Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri today and officially announce their affiliation with Janasena during the media interaction.

As announced earlier, three prominent leaders of YSRCP who previously served as MLAs will be shifting loyalties to Janasena after they recently met Pawan Kalyan and revealed their decisions. The Janasena supremo cordially invited these leaders as this will further strengthen the party at grassroot level. Former Ongole MLA and a close aide of YS, Jagan Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has already announced that he will join Janasena after quitting from YSRCP.

Also, ex-MLAs Kilari Rosaiah, who hails from Ponnur constituency of Guntur district, and Samineni Uday Bhanu of Jagayyapeta segment are the other two leaders who will associate Janasena from today onwards. Besides these three former MLAs, many corporators and other leaders who previously served YSRCP from Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram, Prakasam, Vijayawada and Guntur districts will take shelter under Janasena.

In Vizianagaram, Avanapu Vikram and his wife Bhavani who worked as DCMS chairman during the last five years will join Janasena. His brother Avanapu Vijay joined TDP just before the elections. Meanwhile, Botsa Satyanarayana’s brother Laxmana Rao also announced his decision to join Janasena next month.

Yadala Ashok Babu, state secretary of YSRCP, ZPTC Yadala Ratna Bhavani from Prakasam district will also attend today’s event to join Janasena. There are many corporators from Vijayawada and Guntur who will take part in event to announce their affiliation with Janasena with immediate effect.

This will be a big setback for YSR Congress party and a huge boost for Janasena which is emerging as a big political player in Andhra Pradesh after Telugu Desam Party.