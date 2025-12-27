x
Big Deal: Roshan signs his next with Geetha Arts

Published on December 27, 2025

Big Deal: Roshan signs his next with Geetha Arts

Roshan Meka starrer Champion released for Christmas weekend and it is running to houseful crowds in theatres all over. The movie has become one of the most anticipated films in recent times and Roshan Meka has become the talk of the industry. The young actor impressed everyone with his performance and screen presence.

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has always been welcoming to such talent and he invited Roshan Meka to specially meet him. After watching the film, he loved the young actor’s performance, ease in body language sincere efforts. He immediately offered a big project in his own esteemed production house. Roshan Meka is happy that he is part of Geetha Arts kind of a huge production house for his next one.

The movie directed by Pradeep Advaitam is a testament to the human resilience against oppressors. Roshan’s character evolves from a football Champion to People’s leader in the film. Swapna Cinema has produced it on a lavish scale and hence, audiences are appreciating such honest efforts portraying sacrifice for greater good on big screen.

