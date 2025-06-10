Big Debate: OG Vs Akhanda 2 Clash

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie Akhanda 2 has been announced for September 25th release during Dasara. Soon, there were speculations that Akhanda 2 will release in December and Pawan Kalyan’s OG was announced for September 25th release. Yesterday, the teaser of Akhanda 2 was out and the team once again re-confirmed that Akhanda 2 will release on September 25th. It is now confirmed that OG and Akhanda 2 will head for a clash. There are a lot of debates going on about the clash and if one among them walks out of the race or postpones their film for a week.

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of OG for a record price and the digital giant has sealed the release date recently. The makers of OG may not move out from the September 25th date. The team of Akhanda 2 is holding talks to close the digital deal and all the options are open. If the VFX work of Akhanda 2 is delayed, the film’s release may be pushed to December. Surprisingly, Thaman is the music composer for both Akhanda 2 and OG. One among these films will move out from the race and this depends on various factors. For now, both OG and Akhanda 2 are announced for September 25th release.