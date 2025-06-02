Big June and July for Telugu Cinema

Summer 2025 has been disappointing for Telugu cinema this year as there are no biggies released in the season. Other major releases fell flat and failed to live up to expectations. June and July are packed with releases and a series of releases are planned. Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the next big release in June. The film is slated for June 12th release and Pawan’s fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa is another Telugu release in June.

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life and Dhanush’s Kubera are the dubbed films releasing in June. Both these films carry good expectations. Vijay Deverakonda’s action drama Kingdom is slated for a July 4th release across the globe. The film is a pan-Indian attempt made on a big-budget. Anushka’s Ghaati is slated for July 11th release and an announcement will be made today. Nithiin’s Thammudu is slated for July 25th release. Some other films are gearing up for a July release. June and July are packed with an ample number of releases in Telugu. Here is the list and dates:

June:

5th: Thug Life

12th: Hari Hara Veera Mallu

20th: Kubera

27th: Kannappa

July:

4th: Kingdom

11th: Ghaati

18th: Yet to be Decided

25th: Thammudu