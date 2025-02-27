Big Lineup for Mythri Movie Makers

Mythri Movie Makers is undoubtedly the top production house of Telugu cinema. After the super success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the production house is busy with a bunch of Telugu films and they are keen to produce films in all the neighboring languages. With a heap of films lined up for 2025, Mythri Movie Makers is also lining up some of the craziest films that will be in shooting mode. Mythri Movie Makers is producing films with stars like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, NTR, Ram Charan and others. Here is the lineup of Mythri Movie Makers for the next couple of years:

Nithiin’s Robinhood: March 28th Release

Sunny Deol’s Jaat: April 10th Release

Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly: April 10th Release

Ram Charan and Buchi Babu’s Film RC16: 2025 Release (Mythri Movie Makers co-producing this Film)

Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji in shooting Mode: 2026 Release

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh in shooting mode: 2026 Release

NTR and Prashanth Neel in shooting mode: Sankranthi 2026 Release

Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan Film to roll soon: 2026 Release

Nani and Cibi Chakravarthy Film to be Announced: 2026 Release

Rishab Shetty and Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman: 2026 Release

Ram Charan and Sukumar Film: Shoot starts in 2026

Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli’s Film: Shoot starts in 2026

A Tamil and Telugu bilingual with Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role.