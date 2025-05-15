Big News: Aamir Khan in the Biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke

Yesterday, a news broke out in Bollywood that Tollywood actor NTR will feature in the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. Speculations also said that top director SS Rajamouli along with his son Karthikeya and Varun Gupta will produce the film. Soon social media was filled with congratulatory messages saying that NTR would be the apt one for the role of Dadasaheb Phalke in his biopic.

Today, an official announcement came out that Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan will feature in the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke. What’s more interesting is that top director Rajkumar Hirani will direct the film and this would be the third collaboration of the duo after 3 Idiots and PK. The big news was announced today and Dadasaheb Phalke was the man who laid the foundation stone for Indian cinema post independence. The regular shoot of the film will start in October this year. Aamir Khan is working on Sitaare Zameen Par and the film is slated for June 20th release.