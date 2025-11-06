Big News: Aryan Khan to direct SRK

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made his debut as director with The Bads of Bollywood that is streaming on Netflix. Aryan Khan’s work is widely appreciated all over. The youngster is all set to direct a feature film and the shooting formalities will start during early next year. The details of the project are kept under wraps and there are a lot of ongoing speculations about the project.

As per the new speculation from the Bollywood media, Aryan Khan will direct his father SRK in his third directorial and it will be announced very soon. For now, nothing has been finalized and the speculations are on. After delivering massive hits like Jawan and Pathaan, SRK is very selective and he has taken a huge gap between his films. He is shooting for King directed by Siddharth Anand and the film releases in 2026. He has several projects under discussion and the combo of SRK and his son Aryan Khan will be announced next year.