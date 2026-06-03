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Home > Movie News

Big News: Ban Lifted on Ranveer Singh

Published on June 3, 2026 by swathy

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Big News: Ban Lifted on Ranveer Singh

ranveer singh

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a ban on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and there were mixed reactions. After consulting his legal team, Ranveer Singh has decided to take legal ways to resolve the issue. He slapped a legal notice against FWICE. Soon, FWICe has withdrawn their Non-Cooperation Directive against Ranveer Singh and lifted the ban.

There are several stories out on social media after the tussle started between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar. Don 3 was announced in August 2023 but the film did not hit the floors. Strong talks are going on that Ranveer Singh was not convinced with the changes suggested. The story from Farhan Akhtar’s side says that Ranveer Singh has given his nod after which the production house has spent a bomb on the film. The makers have demanded a compensation of Rs 45 crores and FWICE announced a ban on Ranveer Singh on May 25th. In less than two weeks, the ban was lifted. FWICE’s President BN Tiwari has arranged a press conference to announce the news. “We take back the non-cooperation directive that was announced earlier from this moment itself” told his statement.

Earlier to this, the Producers Guild has announced that no member from the film industry should indulge and lead to financial loss to the producers. Ranveer Singh is yet to respond after the ban on him was lifted. He is currently focused on the pre-production work of Pralay, a zombie film that starts rolling in August.

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