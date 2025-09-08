x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Big News: Kamal Haasan confirms a film with Rajinikanth

Published on September 8, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Big News: Kamal Haasan confirms a film with Rajinikanth
image
Weekend Box-office: Six Releases and Two Hits
image
Bigg Boss Contestant’s Controversy: Asha Saini’s “Domestic Violence” Issue Full Coverage
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 1: Housemates Step Inside and the Fun Begins
image
Vara Prasad Garu & His Girl Groove To Vijay’s Moves

Big News: Kamal Haasan confirms a film with Rajinikanth

From the past few weeks there are speculations that top Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the biggest multi-starrer of the country and the film would feature legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth playing the lead roles. Though there was no official confirmation, speculations were on across the nation. Kamal Haasan has now confirmed the news during the recent SIIMA Event. “We will come together” told Kamal Haasan when asked about the project.

“Rajinikanth and I have had plans to collaborate for a long time. It would be a surprise on business terms and I can’t say more. If the audience likes it, we will be happy. We will come together” told Kamal. The film is expected to roll later this year and Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the pre-production work. Lokesh Kanagaraj worked with Kamal Haasan in Vikram and Rajinikanth in Coolie. Both these films ended up as money spinners. Rajinikanth is shooting for Jailer 2 while Kamal Haasan is yet to announce his new project.

Previous Weekend Box-office: Six Releases and Two Hits
else

TRENDING

image
Big News: Kamal Haasan confirms a film with Rajinikanth
image
Weekend Box-office: Six Releases and Two Hits
image
Vara Prasad Garu & His Girl Groove To Vijay’s Moves

Latest

image
Big News: Kamal Haasan confirms a film with Rajinikanth
image
Weekend Box-office: Six Releases and Two Hits
image
Bigg Boss Contestant’s Controversy: Asha Saini’s “Domestic Violence” Issue Full Coverage
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 1: Housemates Step Inside and the Fun Begins
image
Vara Prasad Garu & His Girl Groove To Vijay’s Moves

Most Read

image
Pulivendula By-Election Threat: Is Jagan Dodging Democracy?
image
AP Liquor Scam Scandal Deepens: Bail Granted but Release Blocked
image
Jagan’s fake claims on Medical colleges exposed

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025