Big News: Kamal Haasan confirms a film with Rajinikanth

From the past few weeks there are speculations that top Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct the biggest multi-starrer of the country and the film would feature legendary actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth playing the lead roles. Though there was no official confirmation, speculations were on across the nation. Kamal Haasan has now confirmed the news during the recent SIIMA Event. “We will come together” told Kamal Haasan when asked about the project.

“Rajinikanth and I have had plans to collaborate for a long time. It would be a surprise on business terms and I can’t say more. If the audience likes it, we will be happy. We will come together” told Kamal. The film is expected to roll later this year and Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the pre-production work. Lokesh Kanagaraj worked with Kamal Haasan in Vikram and Rajinikanth in Coolie. Both these films ended up as money spinners. Rajinikanth is shooting for Jailer 2 while Kamal Haasan is yet to announce his new project.