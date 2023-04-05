Big News: NTR onboard for the Biggest Actioner

NTR is the new pan-Indian star and the actor is not in a hurry. The actor is keen to collaborate with Bollywood filmmakers. The actor recently joined the sets of his 30th film directed by Koratala Siva and the film releases next year. As per the ongoing Bollywood speculation, NTR is in talks to play the crucial role in War 2 that features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. An announcement about NTR’s presence is awaited. Ayan Mukerji will direct the second installment of War and the shoot commences this year end.

Yash Raj Films will produce this biggest actioner and pan-Indian film that will release next year. There are talks that Hrithik Roshan and NTR would lock horns in this film. NTR’s presence would be a huge boost in the South Indian market. War 2 is the sixth film from YRF Spy Universe. More updates awaited.