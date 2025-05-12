Big News: OG Shoot Resumes Today

OG happens to be the most awaited film of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The film was kept on hold as Pawan Kalyan was engaged into AP politics. After he took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the shoot of all his films were kept on hold. Pawan Kalyan has completed the pending shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu last week. The shoot of OG resumed today in Tadepalli region of AP. Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the sets of the film very soon.

He is expected to complete the pending portions of OG in this month. OG is a stylish action thriller and Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a mafia don. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of OG for a record price. Sujeeth is the director and Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. DVV Danayya is the producer and Thaman is the music composer. OG releases in September this year.