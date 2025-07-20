x
తెలుగు
Movie News

Big News : Pawan Kalyan coming out for his producer

Published on July 20, 2025 by nymisha

Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special
Today’s Trending News
Big News : Pawan Kalyan coming out for his producer
Language Row Intensifies as Southern Politicians Clash Over Hindi Imposition
HHVM : One fight episode was shot for 60 days

Big News : Pawan Kalyan coming out for his producer

Unlike other heroes, Pawan Kalyan hardly came out for promoting his films in the last decade. This is because he was mostly occupied with political commitments relating to his Janasena party. All his films garnered openings despite no promotions due to his massive stardom. For the first time in nine years, Pawan Kalyan decided to come out for a movie related press meet on Monday ahead of his upcoming film’s release. This is a big news because Pawan hasn’t spoken about the film so far anywhere.

As Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for release this 24th, producer AM Ratnam requested Pawan Kalyan to take part at least in a single press meet so that it would boost the hype on the film. As per reports, Pawan Kalyan has agreed to take part in the media interaction which will be attended by all digital and print media outlets. The entire team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be present for the press meet.

Producer AM Ratnam has invested a lot of time and money into this period drama. He faced several financial issues because of the inordinate delay caused by Pawan Kalyan’s unavailability due to his political activities. Despite so many financial hurdles, AM Ratnam didn’t step back from the project and did what all he could to finish the shooting part and release it. So, Pawan Kalyan wanted to show his gratitude to the producer and agreed to step out for the media interaction.

The pre-release event will be held tomorrow evening in Hyderabad. So, Pawan Kalyan is likely to dedicate himself the entire day for promoting Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It would be interesting to see how Pawan Kalyan handles a movie press meet after such a long gap.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna after Krish’s exit, the film has music by MM Keeravani. Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol played prominent roles.

Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special
Big News : Pawan Kalyan coming out for his producer
HHVM : One fight episode was shot for 60 days

Ram Charan gives Upasana’s birthday extra special
Today’s Trending News
Big News : Pawan Kalyan coming out for his producer
Language Row Intensifies as Southern Politicians Clash Over Hindi Imposition
HHVM : One fight episode was shot for 60 days

Language Row Intensifies as Southern Politicians Clash Over Hindi Imposition
YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Remanded Till August 1 in Liquor Scam Case
AP Liquor Scam: MP Mithun Reddy Named as Main Conspirator in SIT Report

