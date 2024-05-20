x
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Big News: Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma film Shelved?

After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma approached and locked Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh for a big-budget actioner and Mythri Movie Makers were quick to come on to the board to bankroll the project. Ranveer Singh flew down to Hyderabad to participate in the announcement teaser shoot. As per the latest breaking news, the duo parted ways due to the creative differences. The shoot of the announcement video was called off. The film was titled Brahmarakshasa. For now, it is a speculation and there is no clarity or statement from the makers.

Prasanth Varma took ample time to carve Hanuman and the budget increased by four times. He approached several other producers for Brahmarakshasa but Mythri Movie Makers were ready to head for the big bet. Prasanth Varma is also working on Jai Hanuman and the shoot starts very soon. Ranveer Singh is busy with Don 3 to be directed by Farhan Akhtar and the shoot starts very soon.

