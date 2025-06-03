Big News: Release Date locked for Raja Saab

The team of Raja Saab has cleared all the confusion and rumors surrounding the film. Prabhas is back from his holiday and he completed dubbing for the teaser of the film. The teaser of Raja Saab will be out on June 16th and the makers announced that the film will have a December 5th release this year. A poster featuring Prabhas in a Dashing Avatar has been released today along with the release date of the film. Raja Saab is a horror drama directed by Maruthi and the film will have loads of entertainment.

A major portion of the shoot happens in a massive set that is constructed in Hyderabad and it is said to be the biggest ever film set in Asia. Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal are the leading ladies in Raja Saab and People Media Factory are the producers. All the pending portions of the shoot will be completed very soon. The major talkie part of Raja Saab is completed and all the songs have to be shot. Thaman is the music composer and some of the top technicians are working for this expensive film.