Big News: T Series joins Jai Hanuman

Top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers is occupied with several big-budget films. After the super success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the production house is inviting collaborations. T Series has been a firm supporter for Mythri Movie Makers financially. The music giant officially joined as a partner with Mythri from Ram’s upcoming film. Mythri and T Series are set for future collaborations and T Series joined the upcoming biggie produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

T Series will present the next directorial of Prasanth Varma titled Jai Hanuman. Kannada Superstar Rishab Shetty is the lead actor in this mythological drama. The pan-Indian attempt will start rolling very soon this year and the pre-production work is happening currently. Rishab Shetty is busy completing the shoot of Kantara 2 that is aimed for Dasara release this year. Rishab Shetty also has ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’, the biopic of Chatrapati Shivaji directed by Sandeep Singh.