Big News: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Preponed?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan completed the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh last year and the makers have announced that the film will have its release on March 26th across the globe. Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic are releasing on March 19th during Ugadi and Eid weekend. Toxic is postponed now and there are strong speculations that Dhurandhar: The Revenge too will be pushed. The team of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is now in plans to prepone the film for March 19th.

The discussions are going and an announcement is expected at the earliest. The makers will make an official statement for the same. Harish Shankar and his team have wrapped up the entire post-production work. Pawan Kalyan will dub for his role this week. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the leading ladies. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.