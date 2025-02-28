x
Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival

Published on February 28, 2025

Big news: Warangal Mamnoor airport all set for revival

In a big push for Warangal’s growth and image, Centre has decided to take up the development of Mamnoor airport. The Ministry of Civil Aviation passed an order to develop the Warangal airport on Friday.

Warangal airport, popularly called as Mamnoor Airport by the local people, has a rich history behind it. It was the largest airport in pre-Independent India. It was constructed by last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan, when northern Telangana was a busy hub bustling with business and industrial activity.

But the neglect and apathy of rulers post independence, turned Mamnoor airport into a defunct one. According to Telangana historians, the last flight took off from the Warangal airport in the early 80s.

There have been several agitations and demands for revival of Mamnoor airport at Warangal. It is also considered an emotional issue for the Warangal and northern Telangana public. Finally fulfilling the wishes of Telangana supporters, Centre has decided to take up the development of Warangal Mamnoor airport.

The Telangana Government has already taken up measures required for Warangal Mamnoor Airport development. While about 1000 acres are needed for construction of the airport at Warangal, already close to 650 acres have been acquired. Govt has allocated about Rs 205 Cr for acquiring another 253 acres. Once Telangana Govt acquires required land, Airports Authority of India will take up development of the airport.

