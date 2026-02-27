x
Home > Movie News

Big OTT Deal for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Published on February 27, 2026 by sankar

Big OTT Deal for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan completed the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh last year and the film is now in the summer race. The makers are closing all the deals for the movie. Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights of all the languages for a massive price of Rs 80 crores. Netflix has acquired the rights recently after they watched some of the content from the film. Ustaad Bhagat Singh cracked the second biggest deal among Pawan Kalyan’s films after OG.

Though Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a remake, the film’s director Harish Shankar has made enough changes considering the image of Pawan. Sreeleela and Rashi Khanna are the heroines and the makers are now closing the theatrical deals of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film releases on March 26th across the globe.

