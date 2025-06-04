Big Profits for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is working with Legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam after decades. Their collaboration titled Thug Life releases tomorrow and it is high on expectations. The film is heading for a grand release tomorrow in all the Indian languages. The makers have spent lavishly on the film and Thug Life is produced by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 200 crores including the grand promotional plan. The makers have recovered the entire investment through the non-theatrical deals.

Netflix has acquired the digital rights of all the languages for a whopping price of Rs 130 crores and the satellite deal was closed for Rs 60 crores and the music rights fetched Rs 20 crores. They all fetched Rs 210 crores for the makers and all the revenue generated in theatres will be shared by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan. They will be making huge profits through the film.