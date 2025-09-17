x
Big Relief for Amaravati Farmers: Govt Removes “Assigned Land” Tag

Published on September 17, 2025 by Sanyogita

Big Relief for Amaravati Farmers: Govt Removes “Assigned Land” Tag

In a major relief to farmers who gave their land for the development of Amaravati, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step to resolve a long-standing issue. The farmers, who had voluntarily handed over their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme, are now being given developed returnable plots as per earlier promises. However, a clause in the official documents had been creating roadblocks for many of them.

The issue revolved around the classification of certain lands as “assigned” in official records. These assigned lands were originally given by the government to farmers without full ownership rights. When these farmers gave their lands for the capital city project, the government allocated returnable plots. But the documents of these plots still carried the “assigned” tag, which made it difficult for the farmers to sell them or use them as collateral for bank loans.

Farmers raised concerns with the government, stating that this tag was preventing them from fully benefiting from their allocated plots. After reviewing the matter and considering inputs from officials, the government has now responded positively.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remove the word “assigned” from returnable plot documents and to treat them as freehold, or private ownership, land. Following his instructions, the government issued a new G.O. (Government Order) — G.O. No. 187 — amending Clause 7 of Section 9.24 and Rule 11(4) in the Land Pooling Scheme. This order was released by Suresh Kumar, the Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration Department.

This move is expected to benefit hundreds of farmers who were unable to sell their plots or avail loans because of legal and financial restrictions tied to the “assigned” status. Farmers had also complained that in many cases, plots were not shown properly, registrations were delayed, or minor legal issues were affecting transactions. By addressing these problems one by one, the government aims to restore trust and bring momentum back to the development of Amaravati.

This decision is not only a relief to the farmers but also a positive signal to investors and developers watching Amaravati’s progress. With clear titles and full rights, these plots will now have better market value and usability.

