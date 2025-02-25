Big relief for Hyderabadis: Amberpet flyover to be opened for public from Shivaratri

Here is a news, which comes as big relief for Hyderabadis. The much delayed Amberpet flyover will be opened for public use from Maha Shivaratri that’s Feb 26.

Union Minister for Mines and Coal G Kishan Reddy visited Amberpet flyover and took stock of situation at the newly built flyover on Tuesday. After doing an extensive examination of the flyover, Kishan Reddy, who has an inseparable bond with Amberpet, announced that the flyover will be made available for vehicular traffic.

Once Amberpet flyover comes into use, a permanent solution will dawn for the traffic problems on the busy Chaderghat-Uppal road. This important road passing through Golnaka, 6 No Chourasta, Amberpet, Ramanthapur not just caters to pedestrians and vehicles travelling with in the city, but also for intercity vehicles travelling towards Yadagirigutta, Warangal, Bhupalpally, Khammam and other areas.

“Amberpet flyover will put an end to the traffic woes of the people passing through Chaderghat-Amberpet-Uppal route. This will not just ease congestion within city but also ensure smooth travel for vehicles travelling towards Warangal. It was because of BJP Govt at Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative that Amberpet flyover became a reality,” said G Kishan Reddy speaking after the flyover inspection.

“The road widening was done for the first time on Amberpet stretch during NTR’s tenure. But it had it limitations as there were burial grounds on both the sides at Amberpet 6 No Chourasta. To overcome that hurdle I have come with the proposal of a flyover. PM Narendra Modi has immediately sanctioned flyover upon my request. Though KCR Govt and Revanth Reddy Govt did not support on mutiple occasions, I have personally taken initiative to complete Amberpet flyover. It has been constructed with about Rs 338 Cr,” explained Kishan Reddy.

While the 1.5-km-long flyover will be open for public use on Wednesday, still small works are pending relating to beautification. While vehicles can freely move on the top of flyover, patch work relating to the road and median below the flyover need to be completed. Union Minister and local boy Kishan Reddy urged Telangana Government to support the completion of pending works.