Big Relief for Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Vijay’s last film before his political debut is titled Jana Nayagan and the film is stuck with censor hurdles. The makers seem to be getting some relief now. The Madras High Court has allowed the makers to withdraw their writ petition that was filed against the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This clears almost all the hurdles and the movie will now be sent for the Revision Committee to clear the process. The makers have also agreed for the cuts that are suggested by the CBFC officials.

The release date of the film will be announced after the Revision Committee will clear the censor process and issue the certification. As per the early estimate, the film is expected to release on February 20th and a clarity is expected before this weekend. Jana Nayagan is a mass drama directed by H Vinoth and the film has Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. KVN Productions are the producers of this big-budget attempt.