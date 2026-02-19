Big Runtime for Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Several analysts and filmmakers were left surprised with the runtime of Dhurandhar. The final runtime of the film was 3 hours and 35 minutes with the first half of the film lasting for over two hours. The film was watched multiple times by the audience and they enjoyed the film despite a lengthy runtime. The second installment is Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film is slated for a grand release on March 19th across the globe.

The runtime of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is locked and the film lasts for 3 hours and 28 minutes which is just 7 minutes less than the first part. The makers are busy with the post-production work of the film and the trailer will be out in March. Ranveer Singh is the lead actor while Aditya Dhar is the director. Jio Studios produced Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film is the most awaited Indian flick of 2026. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will clash with Yash’s Toxic which releases on the same day.