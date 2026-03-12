x
Big Shock: Amazon withdraws from Jana Nayagan Deal

Published on March 12, 2026 by sankar

Big Shock: Amazon withdraws from Jana Nayagan Deal

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s recent film Jana Nayagan is struggling for release and is stuck with censor hurdles. The film’s new release date is yet to be finalized and it is delayed. The makers had initial plans to release the film in January 2026 and there is no clarity about the film’s release plan. The Revising Committee is yet to watch the film and issue the censor certificate for the film. Digital giant Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price of Rs 120 crores including all the languages.

The digital giant has now backed out from the deal due to the film’s delay in the release. Amazon has mounted pressure on the makers of Jana Nayagan from a long time and they have decided to back out from the deal. This is a big jolt for the team of Jana Nayagan. The producers are under so much pressure as they have invested Rs 500 crores on the film. H Vinoth is the director and KVN Productions are the producers of Jana Nayagan.

