Big Shock for BRS Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Maganti Family Rift Rocks the Party

With just five days left for the crucial Jubilee Hills by-election, political heat in Telangana has reached its peak. All major parties are campaigning aggressively, but the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been hit by an unexpected setback. The late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath’s mother, Mahanandakumari, made explosive statements that have stirred the political atmosphere.

In a stunning revelation, Mahanandakumari said, “My son Gopinath died because of KTR. I was not even informed about Sunitha’s candidature. Please do not do injustice to my grandson.” Her remarks have sent shockwaves through the BRS camp, with political observers calling it a major blow to the party’s campaign in Jubilee Hills.

The BRS candidate, Maganti Sunitha, who is the wife of the late MLA Gopinath, now faces serious challenges not only from her political rivals but also from within the family. Gopinath’s first wife, Malini Devi, has raised objections to issuing a family certificate in Sunitha’s name. She appeared before the Serilingampally Tahsildar during the official inquiry and voiced her concerns. Adding to the trouble, Gopinath’s son from his first marriage, Pradyumna, has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Sunitha.

The ongoing family dispute has become a hot topic in political circles. Party insiders fear that the controversy could directly impact voter sentiment and weaken BRS’s prospects in the upcoming poll. Analysts believe that such public rifts could harm the party’s image at a critical time when unity and emotional connection with voters are most needed.

Meanwhile, Mahanandakumari reiterated that her grandson, Pradyumna Tarak, is the rightful heir of Gopinath and should not be denied his legal rights. Her emotional appeal has drawn widespread attention on social media and among local voters.

With the by-election scheduled for November 11 and results to be announced on November 14, all eyes are now on how this family feud will influence the outcome. The Jubilee Hills constituency, known for its influential voters and high-profile campaigns, is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched battles in Telangana politics.

BRS, already facing criticism from opposition parties, must now manage internal conflicts and damage control before heading into polling day. Whether the party can overcome this storm remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, the Maganti family controversy has turned the Jubilee Hills by-election into a dramatic and unpredictable political showdown.