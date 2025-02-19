x
Home > Movie News

Big start for NTR and Prashanth Neel's Film

Published on February 19, 2025

Big start for NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Film

Young Tiger NTR is dedicated to KGF fame Prashanth Neel and as everyone predicted, the film is a high voltage action entertainer. The film has been under pre-production from a long time and the movie was launched long ago. The regular shoot of the film will start tomorrow in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. A massive set has been constructed for the shoot and the first schedule of the film will last for ten days. However, NTR will not participate in the first schedule. Over 1500 juniors will be participating in the shoot tomorrow. This would be a massive start for Prashanth Neel and NTR’s film.

There are a lot of speculations about the cast but the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Kannada girl Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in this film which is speculated to be titled Dragon. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are the producers of this big-budget film. The entire technical team of Prashanth Neel will be working for this film. Dragon is set in the backdrop of Bangladesh but it will be shot completely in Hyderabad. NTR has completed filming for War 2 and he is on a break. He will join the sets of Dragon from March.

