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Home > Movie News

Big Stress on Mythri Movie Makers

Published on March 24, 2026 by nymisha

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Big Stress on Mythri Movie Makers

After proving their mettle in Telugu cinema, Mythri Movie Makers emerged as one of the leading production houses of the country and they have films lined up in all the languages. They have produced Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan and the film is heading towards the biggest loss venture for the producers. The production house has a number of pan-Indian films lined up. Prabhas’ Fauzi is aimed for Dasara release this year and NTR is shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. Both these big-budget attempts are delayed and there are strong rumors that these films will not release this year.

Fauzi has crossed the planned budget and it is delayed by months. The makers are currently trying to close the non-theatrical deals. The debacle of Raja Saab has impacted the business of Fauzi to an extent. Dragon featuring NTR was announced for June release this year but the film is yet to complete 50 percent of the shoot. The delay in the release is costing a bomb for the producers. When two big films are delayed, it would be more stressful for them.

Mythri also has to start the shoot of Ram Charan – Sukumar film, Allu Arjun – Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Rishab Shetty – Prasanth Varma film, Balakrishna – Vivek Athreya film and they have films lined up with Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, Ram, Sharwanand, Sree Vishnu and Naveen Polishetty soon. Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali is under production and they are spending lavishly on the film. Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is also in shooting mode.

There is a big bet and huge stress on Mythri Movie Makers in the coming months of 2026.

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