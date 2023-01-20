Big task ahead for Megastar’s Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar film has started its shoot recently. The film is an official remake of Ajith’s film Vedalam. The Telugu version will be directed by Meher Ramesh and he is making every effort to finish the film at the earliest as Waltair Veerayya’s success might help movie lovers to walk into theatres.

But how far Meher Ramesh can pull the audience? After Venkatesh’s Shadow, Meher has been silent these many days and suddenly came out with the Megastar’s venture Bhola Shankar. There are many reasons for Waltair Veerayya’s success as that was a straight mass film. But Vedalam is again a remake like God Father and which might dip into comparison worry. Bhola Shankar is expected to have a May release this year.