Big Tasks for Raja Saab and Vishwambara

The digital rights deal has turned out to be a crucial source of recovery for the producers of Indian cinema. With a steep decline in the satellite market, most of the producers who are producing big-budget films are dealing with the OTT giants and are recovering a major budget through the digital deals. Two big Tollywood films Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and Prabhas’ Raja Saab are yet to close the digital deals. Vishwambara release is pushed to next year and the digital deal is expected to be closed after the final VFX work gets completed.

The team of Raja Saab has released the trailer in advance to close the digital deal. The response for the trailer is good and the visuals are grand. The makers are quite confident on closing the OTT deal at the earliest. For now, both these films have a big task of closing the digital rights. Vishwambara is directed by Vasisstha and is a socio fantasy film. Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and it is a horror fantasy. Both these films will release next year.