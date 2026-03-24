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Home > Movie News

Big Troubles for Puri Jagannadh Ahead

Published on March 24, 2026 by swathy

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Big Troubles for Puri Jagannadh Ahead

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh has delivered two massive duds like Liger and Double iSmart. Both these films left the buyers and exhibitors in huge losses. Puri Jagannadh has been responsible for the repayment and the issues reached the Film Chamber long ago. The distributors and other parties involved are waiting with patience as Puri Jagannadh failed to repay the dues. Warangal Srinu bought Liger and he lost big money and vanished from the distribution market.

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy bought Double iSmart and he lost big money. Puri Jagannadh has completed the shoot of ‘Slumdog’ featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The shoot of the film is completed and Puri Jagannadh is closing the non-theatrical deals to announce the release date. If the pending dues are not cleared, it would be tough for Slumdog to release in the Telugu states. The content is yet to be released and the theatrical deals are yet to be closed. Even the re-release of Pokiri is stalled because of the issues with Puri Jagannadh. Several exhibitors and distributors decided to boycott the release because of the unpaid dues from Puri Jagannadh.

For now, there are big troubles and challenges ahead for Puri Jagannadh.

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