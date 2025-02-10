x
Home > Politics

Big Twist : Lady who accused Kiran Royal arrested

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

Big Twist : Lady who accused Kiran Royal arrested

A couple of days ago, a woman identified as Lakshmi accused Tirupati Janasena party leader Kiran Royal of fraud and extortion and made several allegations. She claimed that he took over money and gold from her under false promises and also forced her to record videos with duress. This issue became a sensational topic in the media and the political circles because Kiran has been an active member of Janasena party.

As some of their private videos leaked on social media, Janasena high command immediately directed Kiran Royal to stay away from party related activities until further notice. The party’s Conflict Committee has been directed to investigate the allegations made against him and give a detailed report to take further disciplinary action.

In a big twist, Lakshmi has now been arrested by Rajasthan police today afternoon in Tirupati under dramatic circumstances. As per reports, Lakshmi has been at large in connection with a cheque bounce case registered by Jaipur police long back. After a case was registered on her a few months back, Jaipur police have been searching for Lakshmi. However, she couldn’t be traced till now.

Only after her recent video on Kiran Royal went viral, Jaipur police came to know her whereabouts and immediately landed in Tirupati today morning to arrest her. After she addressed a press meet in Tirupati and made several allegations against Kiran Royal once again, the Jaipur police nabbed her and took her into custody.

Lakshmi now claims that Kiran Royal has orchestrated her arrest only because she revealed about his brutal nature and bad deeds.

It remains to be seen how this story unfolds after the latest development.

