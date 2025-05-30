x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Big update: 2.10 lakh Indiramma Illu beneficiaries finalised

Published on May 30, 2025 by swathy

Big update: 2.10 lakh Indiramma Illu beneficiaries finalised

Ponguleti Srinivas reddy

The Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said beneficiaries for 2.10 lakh Indiramma Illu have been finalised. Giving a clear picture on the landmark scheme’s progress, Ponguleti added that by June 10, the list of all beneficiaries will be finalised and released.

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that Congress Government is taking up Indiramma Illu scheme in a transparent manner, without any scope for corruption or favoritism.

“Already 2.10 lakh beneficiaries have been finalised for Indiramma Illu. We have selected beneficiaries after proper scrutiny without any scope for irregularities or complaints. We are showing no political interference. Even constituenices represented by Opposition parties MLAs are also allotted fair share of Indiramma Illu,” explained Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy underlined that while 42,000 houses were allotted under pilot basis, already construction of 24,000 houses has started and Govt has allotted Rs 130 Cr towards these houses.

Housing Minister further said that areas falling Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) will be allotted more number of Indiramma Illu. He added that beneficiaries belonging to Chenchu tribes will be allotted 9,200 homes.

