Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Home > Movie News

Big Update on Adivi Sesh’s G2

Published on August 4, 2025 by swathy

Big Update on Adivi Sesh’s G2

After the super success of Goodachari, Adivi Sesh and his team announced a sequel titled G2. The scale of the film is quite bigger and it has been under pre-production for years. Adivi Sesh kept special focus on the project and there are no updates about the shoot. The team today announced that the film will have a theatrical release on May 1st, 2026. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is making his debut as director with G2. The film is being shot in six countries for 150 days.

G2 will release in five Indian languages. AK Entertainments, People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the produces of G2. Emraan Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini will be seen in other important roles in this stylish spy thriller. Sricharan Pakala will score the music and background score and the film is planned on a record budget. Adivi Sesh is also shooting for Dacoit and the film will be out for Christmas this year.

