Home > Movie News

Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Published on June 11, 2025 by swathy

Big Update on Allu Arjun and Atlee Film Shoot

Atlee and Allu Arjun’s next big film is the most discussed and awaited Indian film. The film’s announcements and the videos have raised curiosity about the film. Atlee has been busy with the pre-production work of the film in Mumbai and Allu Arjun has been paying frequent visits to the city. There are a lot of speculations about the shooting schedules of the film. As per the latest update, Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film will start rolling tomorrow in Mumbai.

Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur will be filming for some key sequences of the film from tomorrow in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone has been announced as the leading lady and the names of Mrunal and Janhvi Kapoor will be announced soon. Reports also say that Allu Arjun plays a dual role in this untitled actioner. The special effects will be done in Los Angeles by some of the top VFX studios. Sun Pictures are the producers and the release date will be announced by the team soon. Anirudh scores the music and background score.

