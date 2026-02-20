x
Home > Movie News

Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Published on February 20, 2026 by sankar

Big Update on Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Nag Ashwin and his team are left in waiting mode for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The national-award-winning director has completed the script and he is waiting to kick-start the shoot. Prabhas has finally allocated dates for the film and the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD sequel starts tomorrow in a massive set.
The shoot starts in Shankarpally in a massive set that is constructed in one of the biggest floors of Hyderabad.

Big B Amitabh Bachchan has reached Hyderabad and he will join the sets of the film from tomorrow. Some key sequences on Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan will be shot in the set. A look test has been conducted on Sai Pallavi recently and the makers will make an announcement about the leading lady in Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Prabhas has allocated ten days for the shoot of the film in this schedule. Apart from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Prabhas is also shooting for Fauzi and Spirit.

Kalki 2898 AD sequel also has Kamal Haasan playing the role of the lead antagonist. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

