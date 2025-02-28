x
Big Update on Suriya’s Next

Published on February 28, 2025 by swathy

Big Update on Suriya’s Next

Suriya is currently struggling to deliver a strong hit but he has many interesting movies coming up. The Tamil audience are all excited about Vaadivaasal to be directed by Vetrimaaran. The director recently gave an update about it. At a recent event, Vetrimaaran was asked by the audience for news about his film with Suriya. He responded by saying that filming for Vaadivaasal will start around May or June of 2025 and the pre-production work for the movie is currently happening.

A video of the director’s post went viral online immediately. On January 15, 2025, the film’s producer, Kalaippuli S. Thanu shared a photo with Suriya and Vetrimaaran, announcing that the pre-production had begun on the occasion of Mattu Pongal. Previous reports suggest the movie will be made in three parts and will be made with Vetrimaaran’s usual grand style. The story takes place during the Jallikattu festival in Tamil Nadu. It centers on Pichhi and Marudan, who are trying to control a bull that had beaten Pichhi’s father in the past.

Suriya is done with the shoot of Retro and the film directed by Karthik Subbaraj hits the screens on May 1st. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Suriya is also in talks to work with Telugu director Venky Atluri who recently directed Lucky Baskhar.

Next Telangana: Mini Industrial Parks for Women in all constituencies Previous Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar end Long Legal Battle
