Home > Movie News

Big Update on War 2 Trailer

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

Big Update on War 2 Trailer

War 2 is slated for August 14th release and the team is yet to release a song or other content. The fans of Hrithik Roshan and NTR are eagerly waiting for the content to be out. The big update says that the trailer of War 2 will be released during the mid of next week and a grand event will be held in Mumbai. The three-minute long trailer will be released in the presence of Hrithik Roshan and NTR. Hrithik Roshan reprises the role of Agent Kabir while NTR is making his debut into the franchise as Agent Vikram. Speculations say that NTR has a role with negative shades.

Kiara Advani is the heroine and the actress may miss the promotions as she is on a maternity break. War 2 is high on expectations and the film is expected to open with a bang. Yashraj Films is planning a record release for the film. War 2 will also have a clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the film will have to share the screens in South along with Coolie. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the post-production work of the film reached the final stages. A grand set of promotions are planned for War 2 in the next few weeks.

