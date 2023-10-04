Big Updates on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari along with his team have been working on Ramayana, the biggest mythological epic of the country. The film got delayed due to the extensive pre-production work. Ranbir Kapoor came on board to play the role of Lord Rama and South Indian actress Sai Pallavi joined the team to play Sita in the epic. Kannada Superstar Yash will play the role of the lead antagonist Ravana.

The shoot of the film will start in February 2024 and Ranbir, Sai Pallavi allocated bulk dates. Yash will join the sets in July next year and the shoot of the first installment will be completed by the end of August. The look tests for the lead actors are completed and the makers are collaborating with a top Hollywood studio for the extensive VFX work. Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will direct the big-budget film and Madhu Mantena, Namit Malhotra are the producers.