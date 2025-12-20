x
Big Win for ETV Win in 2025

Published on December 20, 2025 by sankar

Big Win for ETV Win in 2025

Competing with digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix is not an easy task. Telugu OTT platform Aha was floated to compete with other digital giants and produce a lot of regional content. But Aha was left behind in the race due to various reasons. Ramoji Rao’s OTT platform ETV Win has made it big in 2025. They have followed a perfect strategy right from the budgets to picking up the right contents. They have never crossed their line when it comes to budgets. The team of ETV Win have personally monitored the products between the schedules and they even made changes when needed.

The major motto of ETV Win is to produce more original content in strict budgets and they have always voted for regional and content-driven films. Little Hearts released in theatres and the film made big money in AP and Telangana. The film was a massive hit even on OTT. Raju Weds Rambhai too won appreciation and the film too collected decent numbers in theatres. Sumanth’s comeback film Anaganaga won a lot of accolades and the emotional content was widely appreciated.

Enugu Thondam Ghatikachalam, Ghatana, Karimulla Biryani Point, AI Love Story, EGO, and Ridhi too received decent response. ETV Win proved that movies made on strict budgets can do wonders. They have a big slate of releases in 2026 and with several successful projects in 2025, ETV Win is getting ready for a big gamble in 2026.

