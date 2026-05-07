Big Win for Sridevi Family in Madras Land Issue

Three individuals have filed a civil suit against a property owned by veteran actress Sridevi. The property was purchased by late actress Sridevi in 1988 and bequeathed to her family members Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. A civil revision petition was filed by Sridevi’s family. The investigation revealed that the case by the individuals was filed 40 years after the sale deed was done. The land extends over 2.70 acres and is located in Chennai’s Sholinganallur. MC Sivakami, MC Natarajan and Chandrabhanu claimed themselves as the legal heirs of the land.

Boney Kapoor filed an application under Order VII Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure seeking the rejection. The Madras High Court has rejected the civil suit filed by the individuals and the verdict came in the favour of Sridevi’s family. The land is worth crores of money. “Only to grab the property, with vexatious claim, by abusing the process of law they came forward with the present suit for the relief of partition” told the court. This is a big win for the Sridevi family.