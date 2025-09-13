Bigg Boss 9: Sanjana Becomes First Captain, Tensions Rise in the House

The first captaincy task of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 ended on a dramatic note, crowning Sanjana as both the captain and temporary owner of the house. But her victory has already triggered fresh debates, power struggles, and heated moments among housemates.

Captaincy Task Heats Up

The endurance-based captaincy task continued in today’s episode . Contestants tried their best to disturb the supporters of rival contenders, who were actually playing the game on their behalf. One by one, Immanuel, Hareesh, and Pawan dropped out as their supporters failed to sustain their grip.

Finally, the contest narrowed down to Srashti vs Sanjana. But when Ramu lost balance and fell, Srija stood strong till the end, indirectly securing the win for Sanjana. With this, Sanjana not only became the first captain but also the temporary owner of the Bigg Boss house.

Sanjana’s Captaincy Sparks Debates

While Sanjana celebrated her big win, the decision left the house divided. Her dominating nature created friction among the housemates . She demanded a variety of food items, which led to objections from Thanuja, who questioned her choices given the limited grocery available for next two days.

Meanwhile, Bharani expressed worry that Sanjana’s approach might lead to clashes in the coming days. The other owners were also seen debating Srija’s surprising decision to support Sanjana, despite belonging to different group.

Sanjana vs Flora

As Sanjana prepared to shift from the outhouse to the main house, she asked Flora to help with her luggage. But Flora, still holding a grudge from previous clashes, flatly refused to cooperate, making the rivalry between the two even clearer.

Housemates Entertain with Comedy Skit

Amidst the tension, the housemates put on a comedy skit, spoofing popular shows like Bathuku Jatka Bandi and Racha Banda. The performances kept everyone entertained, with Sanjana announcing awards for the best acts.

But the fun ended with a twist as Sanjana demanded that the soft drink someone secretly stole be returned. Although it was Hareesh who had taken it, none of the housemates revealed his name.