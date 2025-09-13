x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9: Sanjana Becomes First Captain, Tensions Rise in the House

Published on September 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
US Pushes G7 to Penalize India Over Russian Oil Purchases
image
Director Sai Marthand Exclusive Interview
image
Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers
image
Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Exclusive: Teja Sajja’s Zombie Reddy 2 Changes Hands

Bigg Boss 9: Sanjana Becomes First Captain, Tensions Rise in the House

sanjana as bb9 first captain

The first captaincy task of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 ended on a dramatic note, crowning Sanjana as both the captain and temporary owner of the house. But her victory has already triggered fresh debates, power struggles, and heated moments among housemates.

Captaincy Task Heats Up

The endurance-based captaincy task continued in today’s episode . Contestants tried their best to disturb the supporters of rival contenders, who were actually playing the game on their behalf. One by one, Immanuel, Hareesh, and Pawan dropped out as their supporters failed to sustain their grip.

Finally, the contest narrowed down to Srashti vs Sanjana. But when Ramu lost balance and fell, Srija stood strong till the end, indirectly securing the win for Sanjana. With this, Sanjana not only became the first captain but also the temporary owner of the Bigg Boss house.

Sanjana’s Captaincy Sparks Debates

While Sanjana celebrated her big win, the decision left the house divided. Her dominating nature created friction among the housemates . She demanded a variety of food items, which led to objections from Thanuja, who questioned her choices given the limited grocery available for next two days.

Meanwhile, Bharani expressed worry that Sanjana’s approach might lead to clashes in the coming days. The other owners were also seen debating Srija’s surprising decision to support Sanjana, despite belonging to different group.

Sanjana vs Flora

As Sanjana prepared to shift from the outhouse to the main house, she asked Flora to help with her luggage. But Flora, still holding a grudge from previous clashes, flatly refused to cooperate, making the rivalry between the two even clearer.

Housemates Entertain with Comedy Skit

Amidst the tension, the housemates put on a comedy skit, spoofing popular shows like Bathuku Jatka Bandi and Racha Banda. The performances kept everyone entertained, with Sanjana announcing awards for the best acts.

But the fun ended with a twist as Sanjana demanded that the soft drink someone secretly stole be returned. Although it was Hareesh who had taken it, none of the housemates revealed his name.

Next Mirai is a Perfect Comeback for Manchu Manoj Previous Two Reunion Films to be Launched for Dasara
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers
image
Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Exclusive: Teja Sajja’s Zombie Reddy 2 Changes Hands

Latest

image
US Pushes G7 to Penalize India Over Russian Oil Purchases
image
Director Sai Marthand Exclusive Interview
image
Tollywood Producers facing Stress from Financiers
image
Bigger Targets set for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Exclusive: Teja Sajja’s Zombie Reddy 2 Changes Hands

Most Read

image
US Pushes G7 to Penalize India Over Russian Oil Purchases
image
Godavari Pushkaralu to Get Grand Makeover: Telangana Plans Permanent Facilities
image
Will Pawan seek Cabinet Berth for Janasena this time ?

Related Articles

Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025