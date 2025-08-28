Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: Do They Need Gladiators or Contestants?

The countdown for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has begun, but before the main circus kicks off, Hotstar has gifted us with its warm-up act, Agnipariksha. The name alone should have been a red flag. After all, when a show promises “trial by fire,” you can’t expect a friendly talent showcase.

Hosted by Sreemukhi, with Navdeep, Abhijeet, and Bindu Madhavi acting as “judges”, Agnipariksha is meant to filter out 15 hopefuls into just 5 lucky housemates.

Contestants have been pushed into absurd tasks that look less like reality TV and more like torture Olympics. From waxing men’s chests to a vibrator shock with live cameras rolling, the makers seem to be asking: “Are you strong enough to survive the Bigg Boss jungle… or should we just send in WWE fighters instead?”

And let’s not forget the viral iPhone tragedy, where a contestant’s precious device was smashed mid-task. For Gen Z, that’s not just property damage, that’s a spiritual assault. Viewers online have been quick to troll the makers, with many suggesting that if this continues, contestants may soon be asked to break their own bones for screen time.

Meanwhile, buzz suggests that alongside commoners, a few celebrities, like actresses Flora Saini and Sanjjanaa Galrani, could walk into the Bigg Boss house. And let’s be honest, after seeing what commoners are enduring in Agnipariksha, the celebs must be quietly thanking their stars for PR-driven immunity.

So here’s the big question: Are we testing entertainment value, or are we scouting for the next “Iron Man” of Andhra and Telangana? Because if commoners need to face shock therapy, emotional breakdowns, and iPhone funerals just to enter, Bigg Boss 9 might end up less “reality TV” and more “reality endurance camp.”

One thing’s clear: if you want to be a Bigg Boss contestant this season, don’t just bring charm and wit. Bring wax-proof skin, shock resistance, and maybe a backup mobile phone.