x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: Do They Need Gladiators or Contestants?

Published on August 28, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Arjun Chakravarthy Gears Up for a Grand Worldwide Release
image
Akhanda 2 finally gets postponed
image
Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming
image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office
image
Official: Prabhas’ Raja Saab joins Sankranthi Race

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha: Do They Need Gladiators or Contestants?

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha

The countdown for Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has begun, but before the main circus kicks off, Hotstar has gifted us with its warm-up act, Agnipariksha. The name alone should have been a red flag. After all, when a show promises “trial by fire,” you can’t expect a friendly talent showcase.

Hosted by Sreemukhi, with Navdeep, Abhijeet, and Bindu Madhavi acting as “judges”, Agnipariksha is meant to filter out 15 hopefuls into just 5 lucky housemates.

Contestants have been pushed into absurd tasks that look less like reality TV and more like torture Olympics. From waxing men’s chests to a vibrator shock with live cameras rolling, the makers seem to be asking: “Are you strong enough to survive the Bigg Boss jungle… or should we just send in WWE fighters instead?”

And let’s not forget the viral iPhone tragedy, where a contestant’s precious device was smashed mid-task. For Gen Z, that’s not just property damage, that’s a spiritual assault. Viewers online have been quick to troll the makers, with many suggesting that if this continues, contestants may soon be asked to break their own bones for screen time.

Meanwhile, buzz suggests that alongside commoners, a few celebrities, like actresses Flora Saini and Sanjjanaa Galrani, could walk into the Bigg Boss house. And let’s be honest, after seeing what commoners are enduring in Agnipariksha, the celebs must be quietly thanking their stars for PR-driven immunity.

So here’s the big question: Are we testing entertainment value, or are we scouting for the next “Iron Man” of Andhra and Telangana? Because if commoners need to face shock therapy, emotional breakdowns, and iPhone funerals just to enter, Bigg Boss 9 might end up less “reality TV” and more “reality endurance camp.”

One thing’s clear: if you want to be a Bigg Boss contestant this season, don’t just bring charm and wit. Bring wax-proof skin, shock resistance, and maybe a backup mobile phone.

Next F-1 Students, J-1 Scholars, I-Visa Journalists: The End of ‘Duration of Status ‘ Previous Exclusive: Mohan Babu turns Antagonist
else

TRENDING

image
Arjun Chakravarthy Gears Up for a Grand Worldwide Release
image
Akhanda 2 finally gets postponed
image
Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming

Latest

image
Arjun Chakravarthy Gears Up for a Grand Worldwide Release
image
Akhanda 2 finally gets postponed
image
Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming
image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office
image
Official: Prabhas’ Raja Saab joins Sankranthi Race

Most Read

image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office
image
F-1 Students, J-1 Scholars, I-Visa Journalists: The End of ‘Duration of Status ‘
image
Chandrababu hits out at YSRCP over malicious campaign

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe