Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Captaincy Task Kicks Off with Twists

Published on September 12, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Captaincy Task Kicks Off with Twists

The Bigg Boss house is heating up with new punishments, strategies, and clashes. Sanjana’s controversial “egg episode” continued to haunt her, while the first captaincy task introduced surprising twists and alliances.

Sanjana Punished for Egg Episode

The owners of the house took a strong stand against Sanjana’s behavior in the egg controversy. They decided she would not be allowed into the main house for two days as a punishment. This move triggered discussions, again centred around Sanjana.

Light Moments in the House

Despite the tension, housemates also had lighter moments. Immanuel dressed up as a woman, entertaining everyone with his comic timing. The fun exchange brought laughter to the group and lightened the mood after the heavy debates around Sanjana.

Sanjana’s Concession Room Revelation

Called into the concession room, Sanjana opened up to Bigg Boss. She claimed many housemates were “sugar-coated” and not showing their real personalities yet, whereas she was being targeted for being bold and straightforward. Bigg Boss appreciated her honesty and rewarded her with a special power—to choose five contestants for the first captaincy race.

Sanjana picked Hareesh, Pawan, Immanuel, Shrashti, and herself, justifying that these were the contestants closest to her. However, housemates like Srija, Kalyan, and Manish criticised her choice, arguing she should have selected those capable of handling the house as captain instead of going by personal equations. Sanjana, however, stood by her decision.

Rift Among Owners

Meanwhile, the owners themselves clashed over whether to be lenient with the tenants. This argument added another layer of conflict, showing that even within groups, cracks are beginning to form.

Captaincy Task: Supporters Take the Stage

The five contenders chosen by Sanjana had to earn support from fellow housemates:

Bharani supported Immanuel
Ramu supported Shrashti
Srija supported Sanjana, though she is from the owners’ group and Sanjana is from the Tenants group.
Priya supported Pawan
Kalyan supported Hareesh
Interestingly, Bharani openly admitted he did not want Sanjana to become captain, and Srija was the only one to support someone from the opposite group.

In a major twist, the supporters had to play on behalf of the contenders. The task required supporters to stand on small nail-like rods, testing their endurance, while contenders tried to disturb the opposing supporters. Manish acted as the sanchalak (referee) for this intense competition.

The captaincy task will continue tomorrow, leaving viewers curious to see who emerges as the first captain of the season. Social media buzz is that the queen of content is going to be the queen of the house too!!

