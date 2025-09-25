x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Celebrities Overtake Commoners as Negativity Drags Commoners Down

Published on September 25, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Celebrities Overtake Commoners as Negativity Drags Commoners Down

At the start of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, the Owners vs Tenants twist gave commoners a clear advantage. They entered the main house with all luxuries and three weeks of exposure from Agni Pareeksha. This head start, along with their early fan base, made viewers believe a commoner would easily dominate the season. Most of the Commoners joined the house with complete knowledge of the show.

But as weeks passed, the story changed. Negativity, overconfidence, and weak strategies are now haunting the commoners, while celebrities are steadily winning the audience with consistent performances.

Commoners Struggling with Negativity

Priya: Despite her knowledge of the game, Priya’s loud mouth and arrogance have earned her negativity. Her overconfidence is turning viewers away instead of establishing her as a strong player. This may even cost her eviction from the house this week.

Srija: Once promising, Srija is now seen as overly interfering in others’ disputes. Even Nagarjuna mocked her during the weekend episode for butting into every conversation, denting her image. The way she argues with others for hours together also earned her too much negativity.

Demon Pawan: Pawan’s focus has drifted. His constant flirting with Ritu instead of gameplay has disappointed supporters expecting more firepower from him.

Kalyan Padala: Despite his army background, Kalyan has not shown any strength in physical tasks. His image as Ritu’s comforter has overshadowed any real contribution to the game.

Hareesh: Inconsistency is his biggest weakness. One week he is soft and positive, the next he is crying or blaming others, making him irritating to the audience. His unstable graph is costing him loyal support.

Common Theme: A recurring pattern is striking—when commoners were the owners, many carried an air of arrogance toward celebrities renting from them. Now, with the tables turned, celebrities who have become owners display surprising humility and even a soft corner toward commoner tenants. This shift in attitude is making all the difference.

Why Celebrities Are Ahead Now

While commoners lose grip, celebrities are rising steadily:

Immanuel has impressed with his humour and perseverance in physical tasks, earning a solid fan base.

Sanjana, hailed as the content queen, is balancing entertainment with grit, even while being the mother of a 5-month-old baby.

Thanuja and Bharani are steadily climbing, with the right mix of humility and strong stands, earning respect from both housemates and viewers.

Flora, Suman, and Ramu, though silent, are winning by default as they avoid negativity and keep a clean image.

Only Ritu Chowdhary among celebrities has attracted negativity, due to biased sanchalak decisions and artificial flirting.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu, which began as a season dominated by commoners, is now tilting in favour of celebrities. Negativity, overconfidence, and lack of strategy are sinking the commoners, while celebrities are steadily earning audience trust. If this continues, the much-expected “commoner victory” may turn into another “celebrity triumph”.

