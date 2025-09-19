Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: House gets a New Captain

The Bigg Boss house witnessed intense competition as the Time Wheel task concluded with the owners’ team emerging victorious. Pawan and Bharani were instrumental in leading their team to success, showcasing strong coordination and physical endurance. This win gave the owners a significant advantage in the ongoing captaincy task, setting the stage for a series of tasks that followed.

Captaincy Challenge 2: Buzz or No Buzz

The second stage of the captaincy task, Buzz or No Buzz, tested the contestants’ mental acumen rather than physical strength. In this game, teams had to decide whether to press a buzzer to reduce their timer to zero. The twist: if both teams pressed, both timers would increase; if neither pressed, both teams gained a marginal advantage. Communication between teams was restricted to landline phones. In a surprising turn, both teams pressed the buzzer without other’s knowledge, resulting in a temporary loss. However, the owners ultimately triumphed, benefiting from their inherent advantage of a shorter timer.

Tenants Eliminate Owners

As winners, the owners continued to control the captaincy contest. Tenants were given a chance to eliminate four owners from the captaincy race. Priya was removed for mishandling the kitchen monitor duties, and Harish for mood swings. Srija and Kalyan were also eliminated as tenants felt they lacked the capability to manage the house.

Ultimately, Bharani, Manish, and Pawan remained in the race. Bigg Boss then allowed captaincy contestants to select one tenant as co-contestant. All three unanimously chose Immanuel.

Ritu’s Bias in the Final Task to make his friend Pawan the Captain:

Ritu, acting as sanchalak for the following challenge, faced criticism for showing bias. Contestants had to pour colours onto opponents’ shirts, with the one having the most colour being eliminated. Ritu reportedly targeted Bharani and disadvantaged the supporters of other contestants. Finally, her friend Pawan emerged as the winner.

Pawan Crowned Captain:

After the series of intense tasks, finally, Pawan emerged as the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. Early signs suggest he may extend preferential treatment to Ritu, both for her support during the task as Sanchalak and also their friendship. While the show overall remains engaging, the love-flirt tracks—particularly the triangular angle between Kalyan, Ritu, and Pawan—feel forced and at times irritating. With Pawan’s captaincy now in focus, this track may gain more visibility and twists. His behavior as captain will ultimately decide whether it strengthens his stay or cuts it short.